Concerns have been raised for the future of almost 200 jobs at the Coty beauty products manufacturing plant in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Workers have been called to a meeting at the former Procter and Gamble plant today.

P&G merged with Coty last year making it one of the biggest beauty companies in the world with revenues of over €9 billion.

There were concerns that the merger may have implications for the plant down the line.

It is feared that jobs cuts may be announced or that manufacturing could be moved to a Coty facility in the UK.

The plant has been one of the town's biggest employers since the late 1970s, having had a workforce of over 500 at its height.

Hair and fragrance brands such as Calvin Klein, Clairol, Wella, Max Factor and Rimmel are all part of its product range.