Two former bank executives have begun appeals against their convictions for a €7.2 billion conspiracy to defraud in September 2008.

Anglo Irish Bank's former Head of Capital Markets John Bowe and the former Chief Executive of Irish Life and Permanent Denis Casey were convicted last year of being involved in the scheme.

Bowe was sentenced to two years in jail, while Casey was sentenced to two years and nine months.

They were found guilty of conspiring to mislead investors, depositors and lenders about the true health of Anglo's corporate deposits in 2008.

The appeal is expected to last around a week.