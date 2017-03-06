Three hundred jobs have been announced for Adare Manor hotel and golf resort in Co Limerick.

The jobs will be created before the end of this year, with recruitment for positions in management, catering, hotel and spa staff to begin in the coming months.

The manor was bought by Limerick billionaire JP McManus two years ago for a reported €30 million.

Construction work and a major refurbishment of the manor has been under way for the past year.

Today's announcement was made by Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell-O'Connor and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’Donovan.

Ms O'Connor said the new jobs, as well as the 600 construction jobs during the refurbishment works, is a huge boost for Co Limerick and the wider mid-west region.

She added: "It's also great to see the Adare Manor resort being redeveloped, given the importance and benefit of tourism to the region."

Adare Manor Chief Executive Officer Colm Hannon said that a huge amount of care and attention has been taken to ensure that the renovations honour the building's architectural heritage.

The new jobs will bring the total number of people employed at the resort to over 350.

Earlier, 100 jobs were announced for Dublin. Convergys, a customer management services company, is taking on 100 extra staff at its contact centre in Swords in Dublin.

The company delivers customer service and technical support services to BT broadband and phone customers in the UK.

It has been recruiting since December of last year and has already filled 150 positions.