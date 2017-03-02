The Financial Services Ombudsman has criticised the attitude of banks in dealing with complaints about tracker mortgages.

Ger Deering told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that while the attitude of lenders has improved, in the past it was to do the "least they could get away with to keep the ombudsman off their back".

Asked by committee chairman John McGuinness if there were difficulties in relation to Ulster Bank, he said that there were "problems with all the banks".

He said his office has dealt with over 1,600 complaints in relation to tracker mortgages since 2008.

400 complaints are still active, but have been suspended pending a review of tracker mortgages ordered by the Central Bank.

He said a large number of complaints are made by people who feel aggrieved that they were never offered a tracker rate, and these were unlikely to be successful.

Mr Deering said that his office would not be found wanting "if the conduct of financial institutions is contrary to law, unreasonable, unjust, oppressive or improperly discriminatory".

He said complaints in relation to tracker mortgages, which have not been settled, have been parked to allow the Central Bank ordered review to be completed.

This, he said, would allow customers to pursue their complaint once the review is complete, if they receive redress which is not satisfactory, such as not being returned to their tracker, not being put back on a tracker at the correct time, or not being put on the correct margin.

He told Labour's Seán Sherlock that in total his office had dealt with 1,600 complaints in relation to tracker mortgages.

In 2009, 30% of complaints in relation to trackers were upheld, but in 2015 the number of complaints upheld had fallen to 9%.

Mr Deering said he would welcome the passing of proposed new legislation which would extend the time limit for making complaints beyond six years.

This could be particularly beneficial for customers making complaints in relation to mortgage providers, he said.