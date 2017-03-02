The company that owns the Snapchat messaging service has been valued at $24 billion after it successfully sold all 200 million of its shares at $17.

Snap Inc's stock market flotation was the biggest Wall Street debut of a tech company since Facebook in 2012.

Snapchat started life as a smartphone app for sending messages which disappeared after they were read.

It has since rapidly evolved into a social network and publishing platform, and has even begun selling glasses with a camera built into them, called Spectacles.

Snap is set to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SNAP.

The company had targeted a valuation of between $19.5 billion and $22.3 billion.



The book was more than ten times oversubscribed and Snap could have priced the IPO at as much as $19 a share, but the company wanted to focus on securing mutual funds as long-term investors rather than hedge funds looking to quickly sell, a source said.



The share sale was the first test of investor appetite for a social-media app that is beloved by teenagers and 20-somethings who use it to apply bunny faces and vomiting rainbows onto selfies but faces a challenge in converting "cool" into cash.

Despite a nearly seven-fold increase in revenue, the Los Angeles-based company's net loss jumped 38% last year.

It faces intense competition from larger rivals such as Facebook as well as decelerating user growth.

