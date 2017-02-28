The jury in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick has been told the trial is not now likely to finish until April.

Today was the 90th day of the case, which has now become the longest running criminal trial in the history of the State.

The jurors have been sent away until Monday 13 March as another legal issue has arisen, which has to be dealt with by the lawyers in the jury's absence.

Mr FitzPatrick has pleaded not guilty to misleading the bank's auditors and furnishing false information about multi-million euro loans to him and people connected with him between 2002 and 2007.

The jurors had been told the trial could finish around mid-March but Judge John Aylmer told them this afternoon it would probably last until 7 April.

However, the jury forewoman told the court that a number of jurors had made arrangements and had holidays booked and they would not be available from 3-24 April.

Judge Aylmer said he would mention the issue again to them when they come back to court on Monday week.

Earlier, Vincent Bergin, the second of two auditors from accountancy firm EY, finished his evidence to the trial.

Mr Bergin was in charge of auditing Anglo Irish Bank between 2005 and 2007.