The board of Bus Éireann has met to decide how to address its financial crisis and the impending threat of industrial action over cuts.

The company says it is losing €50,000 a day and warns it could be insolvent by May without drastic action.

Management wants to implement a €30 million survival plan, which would include €12 million in payroll cuts.

However, unions have described the proposed cuts as unacceptable, and have warned that they will go on immediate all-out strike if the cuts are implemented without agreement.

Staff will be notified of the outcome of the meeting later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the National Bus and Rail Union has warned Dublin Bus not to move their buses out of depots shared with Bus Éireann in order to avoid their staff being involved in potential flashpoints if industrial action commences at Bus Éireann.

Last Friday, asked whether this was a possibility, Dublin Bus said it was not planning movement of any of their services to other locations "at this time".

However, it noted it always looks at contingency plans in the event of industrial action.

In today's letter, NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary expressed concern that Dublin Bus may "stand accused" of placing a number of its staff centre stage in the Bus Éireann dispute.

He acknowledged that while Dublin Bus might seek merit in making contingency plans to facilitate its own business, there is a real danger that others, particularly those whose livelihoods are under threat at Bus Éireann, might view such actions in a completely different light.

He stressed that the NBRU has advised members in Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann that it is not in official dispute with those companies, and will not condone any attempts to unlawfully impede Dublin Bus operations.

However, he also warned that "... the actions of Dublin Bus may, inadvertently at least, open up a new flank to what, even prior to its commencement, may become a very nasty industrial relations dispute."

He said the NBRU will not be a party to any intervention that, viewed through the prism of an impending industrial dispute, would be interpreted as a manoeuvre to frustrate Bus Éireann staff in their pursuance of a genuine trade dispute.