Taoiseach Enda Kenny is in Brussels today for a series of Brexit meetings.

Mr Kenny will have a bilateral meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, during which he will highlight and explain Ireland's particular concerns arising from Brexit.

The Taoiseach will also attend a high-level business event organised by Enterprise Ireland and the Embassy of Ireland.

At the event he will meet with a number of business contacts and outline Ireland's strong commitment to EU membership and the Government's approach to the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Kenny will then meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Meanwhile, a cross-party committee of British MPs is in Dublin to hear the views of Irish businesses and politicians on the risks and opportunities of Brexit.

The discussions will form part of the Committee on Exiting the EU's inquiry into the UK's negotiating objectives for Brexit.

The trip is part of a programme of visits that the Committee is undertaking to gather a range of views about Brexit and it plans to visit Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.