The Labour Court has invited Ibec and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions to a meeting tomorrow to discuss the worsening Tesco dispute.

Around 1,500 Tesco employees are currently on strike, with a further 500 due to join the dispute next week, in a row over company plans to move around 250 pre-1996 recruits to less favorable contracts.

The Labour Court had issued a recommendation aimed at resolving the dispute, which was accepted by management but rejected by members of the Mandate trade union.

Industrial observers are concerned that there appears to be no sign of a settlement, and that the impact of the dispute will worsen.

Sources stressed that the court will be meeting representatives of Ibec and ICTU, but that Tesco and Mandate will not be attending.