Four Tesco stores voted last night to join industrial action over contracts for long-serving workers hired before 1996.

However, six of the ten stores that were balloted rejected the Mandate union's call for pickets.

A further 13 stores will be balloted over the next two days.

Stores in Ballinasloe, Carlow, Newbridge and Bloomfield in Dún Laoghaire voted to join the 16 stores currently involved in the dispute.

Tesco wants to move 250 staff recruited before 1996 onto less favourable contracts but Mandate insists the change would hit workers in terms of both pay and conditions.

Tesco have called on the union to "urgently re-think" the strike.

However, Mandate Assistant General Secretary Gerry Light, said that last night's decision is a "real act of practical solidarity" by the workers.

So far all stores have remained open, despite the pickets.