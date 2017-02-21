Talks are due to resume at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning between Bus Éireann management and unions.

The talks are aimed at averting an all-out, indefinite strike over the company's planned implementation of cuts in terms and conditions.

Yesterday, the company told unions in a document that its financial situation is worsening, with losses for last year now estimated at €9.4m.

SIPTU Organiser Willie Noone accused Bus Éireann of seeking to collapse the WRC talks, describing the document as provocative.

The National Bus and Rail Union has warned that it will "rapidly exit" the WRC talks if management proceeds with its intentions to implement cuts.

Further reporting: Ingrid Miley, Industry and Employment Correspondent

The union view is that the document has made it even harder to resolve this dispute.

The NBRU's Dermot O'Leary said it is out of bounds and frankly repulsive.

He said that some of the issues proposed in it, things like cuts in core rates, job losses and casualisation of permanent jobs in a semi-state are frankly unacceptable.

The parties were talking yesterday and it is positive that they are still talking.

A lot of people are expecting tough talking today if there is to be something brokered in terms of a settlement.

Dermot O'Leary has raised another important point on the possible route closures mentioned in the document: Dublin-Derry, Clonmel-Dublin and Athlone-Westport.

He has said he is presuming that the Department of Transport and the National Transport Authority must have been informed of those closures by the board of Bus Éireann and he is saying that that completely reinforces the view that those bodies should be at these talks if a resolution is to be found.

There was no comment from management yesterday beyond what was in its statement but talks will resume at 10.30am.