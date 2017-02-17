Eight more Tesco stores have joined industrial action by Mandate trade union members over contracts for long-serving workers hired before 1996.

The supermarket chain has taken out advertisements in national newspapers apologising to customers for any inconvenience caused.

It says that all stores remain open for customers. It also pointed out it is the only food retailer to recognise trade unions in all of its stores.

Mandate members at eight other Tesco stores began an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

23 stores will be balloted for strike action from Monday.

Yesterday, Tesco agreed to enter talks "without prejudice" with a view to settling the current dispute, which was welcomed by Mandate.