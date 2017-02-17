Taoiseach Enda Kenny will address a second session of an all-island conference on the impact of Brexit today.

The Civic Dialogue will hear the views of those most directly affected from across the island, as formal negotiations approach.

It will also hear about the Government’s work on its preparations for Brexit, the formal EU negotiations process and the economic impact.

There is still little clarity about Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, just weeks before Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger the formal process to begin the exit process.

The All-Island Civic Dialogue in Dublin Castle will hear from figures from the Government, Northern Ireland and the EU.

Attendance is expected to be much higher than at the first meeting in November.

With the British government effectively having committed itself to a hard Brexit, the impact on Ireland is likely to be more significant than originally hoped.