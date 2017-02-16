Tesco management has written to the Mandate trade union agreeing to talks in a bid to resolve a continuing row over contracts.

No date for a meeting has yet been fixed but a spokesperson for Mandate confirmed that notwithstanding those negotiations, the current strike will continue until there is a resolution.

Yesterday, Mandate wrote to Tesco Ireland CEO Andrew Yaxley offering to engage in talks "without prejudice" in a bid to resolve the row.

Today, the company has responded, saying it is and always has been open to constructive dialogue with the union to reach a reasonable and fair resolution to the changes to pre-1996 terms and conditions.

As yet, it is unclear when talks will take place.

Last year, Tesco wanted around 1,000 staff recruited before 1996 to transfer to a less favourable contract which has applied to all staff hired since then.

Around 700 took redundancy but 250 staff continue to resist the move and have rejected a Labour Court recommendation on the row.

However, the union says 1,200 of the company's 14,500 employees were originally affected, but 900 have taken redundancy.

Workers in eight stores commenced an indefinite strike on Tuesday, with eight more due to join the strike tomorrow.

A further 22 stores are due to be balloted from Monday.

Yesterday, Tesco confirmed that it had ceased collecting union subscriptions for Mandate members in stores where staff were on strike, a move criticised by the union.

So far all stores have remained open, despite the pickets.