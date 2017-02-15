A High Court judge has said she hopes to give judgment next month in the case by businessman Denis O'Brien against the Dáil and the State over comments made by two TDs about his banking affairs.

Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh has also said she will consider further submissions on the case in light of the recent judgment in the action taken by former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins.

Last week the judge had said she doubted she would need anything further on the case but today said on reflection she would take written submissions.

Ms Kerins lost her legal challenge to the way public hearings were carried out by the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee.

In a separate case, Denis O'Brien sued the Dáil and the State over statements made by two TDs in the House about his banking affairs in 2015.

He claimed Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty interfered with an ongoing court case and disregarded the separation of powers when they revealed information in the Dáil that he had gone to court to stop RTÉ broadcasting.

He wants the court to express its disapproval of what the TDs did and how the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges dealt with them.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh had deferred giving judgment in Mr O'Brien's case until the decision in the Kerins case, which deals with similar issues, had been delivered.

In the Kerins case, a three-judge division of the High Court confirmed that the Constitution prohibited the courts from examining comments made by TDs in the Dáil.

It ruled this was a cornerstone of constitutional democracy.