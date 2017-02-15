The trial of the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick has been adjourned until tomorrow.

Mr FitzPatrick has pleaded not guilty to misleading Anglo's auditors and furnishing false information about loans to him and to people connected with him between 2002 and 2007.

Mr FitzPatrick's lawyers are due to cross-examine auditor, Kieran Kelly from EY.

They claim Mr Kelly and another auditor, Vincent Bergin, were coached by investigators from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

Mr FitzPatrick's lawyers say the two auditors' statements are tainted and the investigation was unfair.

This morning Judge John Aylmer told the jurors at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that the disclosure of documents had delayed the cross examination.

He said practical difficulties had arisen and the cross-examination would not now be able to begin until tomorrow morning.