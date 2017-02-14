Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has told the Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire that Irish people have high level of concern about Brexit and want the border to remain invisible.

Minister Flanagan met with Mr Brokenshire in Dublin today.

Mr Brokenshire also met business leaders including figures from the electricity market and the tourism industry.

In an interview with RTÉ News he said it was too early to talk about the UK policing customs being imposed on goods crossing the border.

"I'm here in Dublin to continue discussions with the Irish Government following on from the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach two weeks ago," said Mr Brokenshire.

He said there was a "shared intent of both Governments to respond around the issues regarding Brexit and the particularly the border - where we want to see that seamless frictionless border continuing into the future."

Following their meeting Mr Flanagan said: "I stressed upon the Secretary of State the very high level of concern, indeed, anxiety on the part of many people about the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland and the need to ensure that the border north and south remains invisible.”