The trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick has heard evidence from the man in charge of auditing the bank between 2002 and 2004.

Mr FitzPatrick has pleaded not guilty to misleading Anglo's auditors and furnishing false information about loans to him and to people connected with him between 2002 and 2007.

The jury heard evidence today from Kieran Kelly from auditing firm EY. Mr Kelly was the audit partner in charge of auditing Anglo Irish Bank between 1998 and 2004.

He told the court that the auditors were entitled to have access to all of the information necessary to carry out their audit.

He said the auditors must gather information to enable them to form their opinion but they were not required to have viewed every single piece of information.

Mr Kelly said the auditors were required to seek letters of representation from the companies they audited, confirming certain information.

He said EY would have supplied Anglo Irish Bank with a template. The bank would then have typed up the letter and added any further information required and sent it to EY.

Mr Kelly said the Letter of Representations in 2002, 2003 and 2004 were signed by Sean FitzPatrick as a director of Anglo.

The letter in 2002 said that "at no time during the year and at the year end, the group had no arrangements... to provide credit facilities to directors or people connected with them", other than those outlined in the bank's financial statement.

The letters in 2003 and 2004 said that the group had no arrangement to provide credit facilities to directors other than those set out in the financial statements for those years.

The court heard banks had to provide the total value of loans to directors and a total number of directors to whom the loans were given as opposed to a breakdown of individual loans to individual directors.

The court was told there was a total of more than €12 million in loans to nine directors in Anglo's financial statement in 2002.

That figure rose to more than €15m to eight directors in 2003 and fell to just over €10m to 12 directors in 2004.

Mr Kelly also told the court it was felt that while loans to directors were considered an important part of the audit and had to be dealt with, it was felt that the risk of there being a misstatement of these loans was low.

He will continue his evidence tomorrow.