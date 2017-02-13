The Mandate trade union has denied claims by Tesco that members in two stores have reversed a ballot for strike action beginning tomorrow in a dispute over contracts.

Tesco said that its stores in Ballina and Sligo had decided the reverse their support for strike action, and urged Mandate to rethink its planned strategy for industrial action.

However, Mandate has said the industrial action in Sligo and Ballina has only been deferred because of a techncial issue in the original ballot, which will have to be re-run.

A spokesperson for Mandate said that in the original ballots at those stores, pre-1996 staff at the centre of the dispute had been included in the ballot, when they should not have been, as the ballot was for the support on other colleagues.

He said that it would not be legal for the stores to participate ahead of re-running the ballot, but that they were set to take part if the dispute is not resolved.

Last year, Tesco sought to transfer 1,000 workers from their more generous "pre-1996" contract to the less favorable "modern" contract of all employees hired after that year.

Around 700 employees took redundancy, with average payouts of €105,000.

However, around 250 of the company's 14,500 employees are still resisting transferring to the modern contract, on the grounds that it would reduce their pay and require them to work more flexible shifts than at present.

The staff have rejected a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving the row.

In this morning's statement, Tesco claimed that staff in Sligo and Ballina had decided to "defy" Mandate's call for strike action.

The company claimed that eight of the 24 stores balloted had rejected the Mandate action, and that in stores that had been balloted, fewer than half of the employees working that had actually voted for strike action.

Tesco urged Mandate to rethink its strategy and accept the Labour Court recommendation.

It condemned Mandate's call on trade union members to "shop with their "conscience", which could see them shopping in non-unionised retailers.

It described Mandate's suggestion that shoppers should stop shopping altogether as "equally absurd" and highlighting the union's removal from the reality of the retail marketplace.

The company welcomed yesterday's offer by Mandate to call off the strike, but said setting preconditions of more talks after 13 months of negotiations was misguided and undermined the Labour Court recommendation