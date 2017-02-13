A US technology company is to create more than 100 jobs in Cork.

San Francisco-based NGINX already has a base in the city and says it will establish its headquarters there for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The technology company helps other companies to deliver websites and online applications securely and reliably, and allows them to grow quickly.

It says more than half of the internet's busiest websites rely on its technology, such as Airbnb, Instagram, Netflix and SoundCloud.

Over the next three years, it will recruit more than 100 people to work in sales and marketing, finance, business development, software architecture, engineering and R&D.

The project is supported by the Department of Jobs through IDA Ireland.

The formal announcement will be made by Taoiseach Enda Kenny later today.