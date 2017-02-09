The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has urged up to 600,000 union members to "shop with their consciences" when a strike at Tesco over contracts begins on 14 February.

The dispute centres on Tesco's decision to phase out contracts dating back to 1996, and replace them with what they call a "modern" contract, which gives more flexibility to the employer.

Around 1,200 of the company's 14,500 employees were originally affected, but 900 have taken redundancy.

This leaves around 250 in a dispute following their refusal to transfer to the new contracts, which they say would reduce their incomes and disrupt their family lives.

However, Tesco has argued that the pre-1996 contract was introduced before Sunday and late-night opening, and does not deliver the flexibility required for modern retail operations.

The 250 Mandate members have rejected a Labour Court recommendation, and are due to begin an indefinite strike at nine Tesco stores on 14 February, with a further five coming out on Friday 17 February.

Mandate General Secretary John Douglas said that Tesco was seeking to eradicate decent work, and replace workers on good terms and conditions with precarious employees.

He said that the State would end up subsidising such employment practices as workers would need to rely on State payments like Family Income Supplement, adding that 10% of Tesco staff are already on supplementary social welfare payments.

Asked whether congress was recommending a boycott of Tesco, Mr Douglas said he had not said that word - he had merely urged members to shop with their conscience.

It is understood that 25 of the 50 Tesco stores with pre-1996 employees only have one such worker in them.

The dispute has already been to the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court, but Mandate members rejected the Labour Court recommendation.