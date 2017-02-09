A High Court judge has said she "doubts" she will need any further submissions from Denis O'Brien's lawyers in the light of the judgment given by the court in the action taken by former Rehab CEO, Angela Kerins.

Ms Kerins last week lost her legal challenge to the way public hearings were carried out by the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee.

In his separate case, Mr O'Brien sued the Dáil and the State over statements made by two TDs in the House about his banking affairs in 2015.

He claimed Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty interfered with an ongoing court case and disregarded the separation of powers when they revealed information in the Dáil that he had gone to court to stop RTÉ broadcasting.

He wants the court to express its disapproval of what the TDs did and how the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges dealt with them.

Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh had said she would not give her decision in Mr O'Brien's case until the decision in the Kerins case, which deals with similar issues, had been delivered.

Senior Counsel Eileen Barrington, on behalf of Mr O'Brien, asked Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh this morning if she required any further submissions in the light of that judgment.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said she had not considered that aspect of the matter, but she said she doubted she would need any further submissions.

No date for her judgment has yet been given.

In the Kerins case, a three-judge division of the High Court confirmed that the Constitution prohibited the courts from examining comments made by TDs in the Dáil.

It ruled this was a cornerstone of constitutional democracy.