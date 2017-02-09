Taoiseach Enda Kenny is to meet the Polish Prime Minister, Beate Szydło, for talks in Poland ahead of the launch of Brexit negotiations.

During his visit Mr Kenny will also launch a new Bord Bia office and will address the Irish-Polish Innovation Forum, hosted by Enterprise Ireland.

Ireland and Poland have developed close ties since the country joined the EU in 2004.

While the climate in Europe is more fractious now, both countries share common interests such as a belief in free trade, the EU single market, and digital innovation.

The Taoiseach is trying to meet as many European leaders as possible ahead of the triggering of Article 50 by the British government.

He will also want to convey to his Polish counterpart Ireland's key concerns, namely safeguarding the peace process, limiting any return to a hard border, and preserving the common travel area.

Poland's priorities are somewhat different. The Polish government wants to preserve the existing rights of Polish citizens in the UK, to ensure Europe's security and defence issues are kept to the fore, and to make sure there is no interruption in EU structural funds once Britain leaves the bloc.

The talks may be made slightly awkward by the fact that the Government expects Irish citizens will still be able to travel to live and work in the UK post-Brexit, rights that Polish citizens most likely would not have.

The Polish government is also facing accusations that it is drifting towards authoritarianism, with the EU threatening a freeze on Poland's voting rights unless it embraces the rule of law.