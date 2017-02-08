Management at the HP Inc offices in Leixlip, Co Kildare are expected to brief staff this morning on the future of the site.

Fears are growing that hundreds of jobs could be at risk at the inkjet printer cartridge manufacturing plant where around 500 staff are currently employed.

US based Hewlett-Packard first opened a site in Ireland in 1995 and quickly grew to employ thousands of staff.

In 2015, the company globally split into two independent separate businesses, HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, so that both could compete more effectively in the changing technology market.

HP Inc continued with the traditional PC and printing business, while Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has focused on cloud computing hardware, software and services.

Since then the printing business of HP Inc has come under growing pressure from competitors and a changing market.

In October last year HP Inc announced that it would cut 3 to 4,000 jobs globally over the next three years.



