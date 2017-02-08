Fears are growing for hundreds of jobs at the HP Inc plant at Leixlip in Co Kildare.

It is understood that management at the facility are to address the 500 staff there tomorrow morning in relation to its future.

The site is involved in inkjet printer cartridge manufacturing and research and development.

In 2015, Hewlett-Packard split into two companies, HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in order to compete more effectively in the changing technology market.

HP Inc continued with the traditional PC and printing business, while Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has focused on industrial grade servers, networking equipment, software and services.

Since then the printer business of HP Inc has come under growing pressure and in October last year it announced that it would cut 3,000 to 4,000 jobs globally over the next three years.

Last year the firm recorded a profit of $4.3bn from revenues of $48.2bn.

The printing business accounted for $3.1bn of that profit.

Hewlett-Packard first came to Ireland in 1995.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise is thought to employ hundreds of other staff in Ireland.