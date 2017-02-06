Pubs should not be treated any differently than other retail businesses and be allowed trade normally on Good Friday, publicans have said.

Speaking at the launch of their latest campaign calling for licensing laws to be amended, the Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland said the current law is archaic and discriminatory.

"There is no case for the licensed trade to be treated differently to other retail businesses," said Donall O'Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

"Easter is a huge tourism weekend right across the country. Forcing pubs and all licensed hospitality businesses to close sends a very negative signal to tourists and visitors who are left baffled and disappointed by the measure."

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the VFI, said the law is over 90 years old and should be changed.

"Publicans have been engaging with politicians on this issue for the last six years but the constant response is the issue will be addressed as part of a new Sale of Alcohol Bill. It's as if ministers are living in never-never land while the rest of us have to live in the real world," he said.