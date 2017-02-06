Some 200 jobs are being promised for Kilkenny and Waterford while retailer Centra has said it will create hundreds of jobs nationwide in a €20m expansion of its network.

Cartoon Saloon an animation company based in Kilkenny is going into partnership with Mercury Filmworks, one of Canada's top independent animation studios.

Their new venture will be known as Lighthouse Studios and is a joint initiative supported by the Department of Jobs and Enterprise through IDA Ireland.

The company says it will create over 140 new jobs in the next three years.

In Waterford city a computer solutions company is set to create 60 jobs.

The North Carolina based company Red Hat says it is going to invest €12.7m in a new project that will generate the jobs over four years.

Meanwhile, Centra has said it will be creating up to 460 jobs this year as it adds 20 new stores to its network.

Centra currently has more than 450 stores in Ireland and employs almost 11,000 people.

"In 2017 we will continue to invest heavily ... refurbishing over 100 stores, adding 20 new stores to the Centra network and creating 460 new jobs as a result," said Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra.