A fresh legal challenge over Brexit has been blocked by the UK High Court on the grounds that it is "premature".

The British parliament has already given the government its approval to trigger Brexit under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to start the exit from the EU.

It followed a historic legal action in the Supreme Court over parliamentary sovereignty.

But a group of campaigners who want a "soft Brexit" and to keep Britain in the European single market after the EU divorce asked two judges in London for permission to seek a new ruling that parliament must separately give permission before the government can pull out of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The EEA area contains the EU's 28 member states plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The EEA Agreement provides for the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital within the single market.

EU leaders say the so-called four freedoms are indivisible and will thus not let Britain control EU immigration while remaining inside the single market.

Therefore, British Prime Minister Theresa May says she intends to pull Britain out of the EEA and seek a free trade agreement with the EU.



The campaigners applied for permission to seek various orders, including a declaration that it would be unlawful for Mrs May to cause the UK to leave the EEA without prior parliamentary authorisation through a new Act of Parliament, and the serving of a withdrawal notice under Article 127 of the EEA Agreement.

Lord Justice Lloyd Jones and Mr Justice Lewis refused the go-ahead, saying: "In our judgment the current claims are premature and for that reason permission to apply for judicial review is refused."

The judge said: "There is no final decision by the government as to the mechanism by which the EEA Agreement would cease to apply within the UK."

The court did not know at present "what, if any, justiciable issues will arise for the courts".

The High Court decision was welcomed by a government spokeswoman, who said: "As the prime minister has said, we will not be a member of the single market and we will be seeking a broad new partnership with the EU including a bold and ambitious free trade agreement."

Lawyer David Golten, who is based at law firm Wedlake Bell, had earlier warned: "Potential litigation about Article 127 will make the Article 50 case look like a walk in the park."

UKIP MEP Nigel Farage described responded swiftly to the judges' decision to scupper the application, describing it on Twitter as "Good News".