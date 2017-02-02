Galway's Gavan Hennigan has become the fastest Irishman to row across the Atlantic.

The 35-year-old completed the 5,000km journey, crossing the line in Antigua, after 49 days, 11 hours, 37 minutes at sea.

He finished third overall in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

He also becomes the fastest solo competitor in the history of the race.

Hennigan left La Gomera in the Canary Islands on 14 December

The fastest Irish man to make the East to West crossing previously was Sean McGowan who completed the crossing in 118 days in 2010.

Upon arrival at Antigua, an exhausted Hennigan said: "I'm so proud to have done this. Not many Irish have attempted a solo row across the Atlantic and I feel I've done it in style."

His Atlantic row raised money in aid of local Galway charities, Cancer Care West and Jigsaw West.