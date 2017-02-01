A US jury has ordered Facebook and creators of its Oculus Rift to pay $500m to gaming software firm ZeniMax in a lawsuit that claimed the virtual reality technology was stolen.

The Texas jury made the award in a trial in which Oculus was accused of basing its Rift headset on technology stolen from ZeniMax's virtual reality software, court documents showed.

The lawsuit claimed Oculus founder Palmer Luckey developed the virtual reality gear using source code illegally obtained from the gaming firm.

ZeniMax said it was "pleased" about the award for "unlawful infringement of our copyrights and trademarks, and for the violation of our non-disclosure agreement with Oculus pursuant to which we shared breakthrough VR technology that we had developed and that we exclusively own."

Robert Altman, ZeniMax's chairman and chief executive, said in the statement: "Technology is the foundation of our business and we consider the theft of our intellectual property to be a serious matter."

Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 for more than $2bn and last year began selling the Rift headsets as part of the social network's push into virtual reality.

In its statement, Oculus said: "The heart of this case was about whether Oculus stole ZeniMax's trade secrets, and the jury found decisively in our favour.

"Oculus said it plans to appeal the verdict and was "undeterred" in its efforts to bring virtual reality technology to consumers.

"Our commitment to the long-term success of VR remains the same, and the entire team will continue the work they've done since day one - developing VR technology that will transform the way people interact and communicate," the Oculus statement said.

"We look forward to filing our appeal and eventually putting this litigation behind us."

The news came as Facebook was releasing its earnings for the fourth quarter.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in his opening statement to analysts, said Facebook would "keep making big investments in VR content, and I am excited about what is coming in 2017 from games to more immersive experiences."