The Commercial Court has granted temporary freezing orders preventing Gayle Dunne, wife of bankrupt developer Sean Dunne, from reducing her assets below €50m.

The orders were made amid concerns that efforts were being made to put her husband's assets beyond the reach of creditors.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern said there was a strong prima facie case Ms Dunne and her husband were "involved in an elaborate scheme" to frustrate efforts to administer Mr Dunne's affairs by the court-appointed bankruptcy official in Ireland, as well as of the equivalent official in the US.

The evidence for much of that case was based on "glaring inconsistencies" in what has been said by Ms Dunne in court and in documents and in exhibits provided to the court, he said.

The judge said Mr Dunne had referred in an affidavit about gifting €60m in assets to his wife.

There was also detailed evidence of the lengths the couple had gone to to conceal assets from the bankruptcy official and of "significant" lack of co-operation.

Chris Lehane, the official assignee in bankruptcy, made the application for the freezing order following the €14m sale of "Walford", a house on Dublin's Shrewsbury Road, which Mr Dunne says he gifted to his wife in 2005.

Walford was bought by Mr Dunne for €58m, making it Ireland's most expensive house.

The net proceeds from the sale of "Walford", €12m in 2013, is to be held in a third party escrow account until a legal bar on the sale, a lis pendens, is resolved, the court heard.

Lawyers for Mr Lehane said given what had happened with Walford, his client was concerned there would be nothing for Mr Dunne's creditors at the end of the process.

His side had no faith in a proposed undertaking about putting the Walford proceeds into escrow from the Cypriot company, Yezreb, which had bought the house, counsel said.

The money would come out of escrow when the legal problem is resolved.

They said Yezreb was incorporated in Cyprus five weeks before Mr Dunne's bankruptcy and was essentially a "shell" company.

Lawyers for Ms Dunne said she would be fully contesting the claims made against her.

They opposed the interim €50m freezing order but said they would not oppose one meeting the €12m net value of "Walford" in circumstances where the money would be in escrow pending further proceedings.

Mr Justice McGovern said he was granting the interim order directing Ms Dunne not to reduce her assets below €50m and refused an application for a stay on that order.