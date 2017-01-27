Bus Éireann has informed staff that it will implement cuts to terms and conditions from 20 Monday February which result in pay cuts of around 10%.

Unions have described the company's move as an engagement in warfare, saying they are prepared for the battle.

In today's letter to staff, Acting Chief Executive Officer Ray Hernan says that from 20 February, the Sunday premium will be reduced from 100% (double time) to 20%.

He says rota and shift premium payments will cease.

Overtime rates will be reduced to time and a quarter, with double time for public holidays.

There will be a general 10% reduction in allowances across all grades, and in future, sick pay benefits will be based on basic salary only.

From 20 February, the company will also be introducing a new more flexible method for covering core drivers, which may include the employment of part time and casual staff.

He estimates the effect of the proposed changes on average earnings will be approximately 10%, after an average 2% increase offered on basic pay.

He says that to minimise the impact on payroll, he is targeting the maximum number of savings on non-payroll items.

In apparent anticipation of a robust response from unions, Mr Hernan warns that any industrial action will result in a significant deterioration in the company finances, meaning even greater savings would have to be found.

He says the company has delayed implementation until 20 February in order to facilitate meaningful engagement with staff representatives.

However, he warns that implementation of measures after that date will be critical to safeguarding the maximum number of viable jobs and avoiding the risk of insolvency.

He says that a review of all Bus Éireann structures will be complete by the end of March.

He concludes by urging unions to reconsider their position and engage with the company in a meaningful way to secure the future of the company.