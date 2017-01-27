The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, which investigates alleged breaches of company law, has changed its procedures for taking statements from witnesses because of evidence given at the first trial of Sean FitzPatrick in 2015.

The former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank went on trial two years ago charged with misleading auditors about multimillion euro loans to him and people connected with him.

But the trial did not reach a conclusion.

The evidence in this first trial was heard in legal argument in the absence of the jury.

The lead investigator in the case, ODCE legal adviser Kevin O'Connell, admitted in court today before the jury in Mr FitzPatrick's second trial, that "mistakes" were made by him, although he said these were not made knowingly.

Mr O'Connell said as a result of the "very bright light" that was shone on "sub optimal" elements of the investigation during Mr FitzPatrick's previous trial, the Director of Corporate Enforcement had changed procedures.

Statements could now only be taken by members of An Garda Síochána attached to the office.

Mr O'Connell said he had never been trained in taking statements.

Mr O'Connell said it was due to resource issues that he had ended up taking a lead role in certain aspects of the investigation into Mr FitzPatrick's loans.

He said his garda colleagues were working on another very significant block of work.

He said public service numbers were falling and people were being called on to do more with less.

He denied that the gardaí had been frozen out of the investigation because he wanted to be "front and centre".

He said he was not the kind of person who sought the limelight.

Mr O'Connell said the ODCE had told a meeting in 2011, at which the garda commissioner was present along with the secretary generals of the Departments of Justice and Enterprise, Trade and Innovation, that the office had adequate resources, because he said that was the official position of the director.

He said the ODCE's position was that they would manage with what they had but in hindsight that was not the correct position.

The court heard the government departments were offering the ODCE any resources they needed at the time to conclude their investigations quickly.

Mr O'Connell said at the time that the ODCE did not appreciate the risk that was being created by people like him undertaking work that would have been better done by garda colleagues.

FitzPatrick lawyers allege investigation was not fair

Mr FitzPatrick's lawyers have alleged that Mr O'Connell and his team did not conduct a fair investigation.

They claim witnesses were coached and their statements were contaminated.

Mr O'Connell agreed with lawyers for Mr FitzPatrick that two key witnesses in the case were never asked if they would give their statements without their solicitors being present.

Mr O'Connell has accepted that it would have been preferable if there had been less involvement by solicitors for Anglo's auditors EY.

He agreed that he had never asked the two auditors, Vincent Bergin and Kieran Kelly, if they would give their statements without solicitors.

He said he did not anticipate at the time that they would have been willing to do so.

The court heard both men would give sworn evidence that they would in fact have been willing to meet the ODCE without their lawyers.

Mr O'Connell said he found it very surprising that that was their position.

Mr O'Connell also agreed it was wrong for him to go into the ODCE's first meeting with EY in 2010, accepting that the auditors had not been told about the refinancing of Mr FitzPatrick's loans.

He said this was a very inexperienced approach.

Mr O'Connell was questioned about a meeting in April 2010 between representatives from the ODCE, the auditors, EY and their solicitors, A&L Goodbody.

Lawyers for Mr FitzPatrick alleged that Mr O'Connell and the ODCE representatives were telling the auditors what the ODCE wanted them to say in their statements.

Mr O'Connell said he accepted that he should not have said a lot of what he said at that meeting.

And said some of it was due to inexperience. But he said he still believed that what had emerged in the auditors' statements was their own actual evidence.

Senior Counsel Bernard Condon said the problem was no one would never know what the auditors would have said without intervention.

Mr O'Connell denied that they had approached the case with a mindset of "getting" or "doing" Mr FitzPatrick.

But he said if his garda colleagues had taken this meeting, they would have approached it in a very different manner.

He agreed that the ODCE did not get a draft statement from one of the auditors, Mr Bergin, until six months after this meeting.

Mr O'Connell wrote to EY's solicitors after this meeting.

He agreed that one of his colleagues in the ODCE expressed concern about this letter and had suggested that outlining the ODCE's interpretation of the legislation ran the risk of "coaching" a witness.

Mr O'Connell said he placed too much reliance on the fact that none of his superiors said to him "no, you're wrong".

The case will resume on Monday morning.