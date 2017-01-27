The jury in the theft trial of Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has been discharged for legal reasons at Nenagh Circuit Court.

Mr Gleeson, 35, of Shesharoe, Portroe, Co Tipperary, pleaded not guilty yesterday to two counts of stealing a total of €32,000 from Timothy Heenan in 2013, and two alternate accounts of obtaining the same monies by deception.

The trial got under way yesterday morning at Nenagh Circuit Court before Judge Thomas Teehan and a jury of eight women and four men.

However, a legal issue was raised by defence counsel Johnny Walsh and the judge told the jury this morning that he had to "reluctantly" discharge them.

The case against Mr Gleeson has now been adjourned to the next sessions of Nenagh Circuit Court, later in the year.

Mr Gleeson was on the Tipperary team that won last September's All-Ireland hurling final against Kilkenny, and also won an All-Ireland medal as a substitute in 2010.

He has six Munster hurling medals and won an All-Star award in 2014.