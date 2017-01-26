Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said there will be no bilateral negotiations with Britain ahead of the triggering of Article 50.

However, he said there would be "very strong sharing of information."

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Noonan said: "The negotiating position is that we're on the European Union team of 27 and we're part of that negotiation.

"So there won't be bilateral negotiations with the British authorities, but there will be a very strong sharing of information.

Mr Noonan said he had recently met the British Chancellor Philip Hammond, and that he and Taoiseach Enda Kenny had both met Prime Minister Theresa May last week in Davos, Switzerland.

He dismissed the idea that Ms May's visit to Dublin early next week would be too short.

"It's not the length of the meeting that's the issue," he told reporters. "It's the quality of the meeting and the background work that has been done by two very good teams of civil servants to isolate the issues that are bilateral between the UK and Ireland and to move towards possible solutions to problems."

He added: "But the actual formal negotiation is EU-UK and in that formal negotiation we'll be participants on the EU side."

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said Brexit is too serious a prospect to be left to just one minister.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Kenny said every minister was being called in to deal with every aspect of the impending departure of the UK from the EU.

He said he intends to meet every European leader to discuss Brexit in some detail with them.

Mr Kenny said he did not agree with those who said Ireland should redirect its trading focus away from the UK and towards other European countries.

There are substantial links with Britain which could be built on even though any fresh trade deal with London would be negotiated through the EU, he said.

Mr Kenny said he was looking forward to meeting US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

He said it was his responsibility to work with the new administration in the interests of the Irish people.

Asked had he any misgivings about some of the new President’s comments since his election, Mr Kenny said his Government would not condone torture or human rights abuses under any circumstances.

On his own future and whether his Fine Gael party might go into coalition with Sinn Féin, he said he had a heavy agenda with Brexit and other issues and he was not looking beyond that.

He added that he himself at one time said that he would not do business with Fianna Fáil and he welcomed remarks from Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald indicating that her party might go into government as a junior partner.