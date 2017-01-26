The lead investigator in the probe into allegations against former Anglo chairman Sean FitzPatrick has said too few people were trying to do too much with too little experience.

Kevin O'Connell, of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, said he very much regretted that he stepped into the breach rather than saying no.

He said he also regretted that it was not possible for his garda colleagues in the ODCE to take the lead and that he ended up taking more of a leading role.

Mr O'Connell earlier told the court that he had never had a central role in a criminal investigation before.

He also denied under cross-examination by lawyers for Mr Fitzpatrick that he or any of his team had a desire to get a prosecution out of their investigation at any cost.

Lawyers for Mr FitzPatrick earlier alleged that those investigating the allegations against him failed to conduct a fair investigation.

They told a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that they would allege the investigators coached witnesses and allowed witness statements to become contaminated by each other.

Mr FitzPatrick, who is 68, denies misleading the bank's auditors about multimillion euro loans to him and to people connected with him.

He has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges of making misleading, false or deceptive statements to the bank's auditors. And he has denied six charges of furnishing false information between 2002 and 2007.

Mr O'Connell, told the court it would have been preferable if the investigation could have been carried out with less involvement from the solicitors acting for the bank's auditors.

Mr O'Connell was the solicitor from the ODCE centrally involved in investigating the allegations against Mr Fitzpatrick.

He said the ODCE had never investigated a serious criminal offence before.

Previous investigations related to matters that went before the district court and would not have been heard by a jury.

Looking back, he said it would have been preferable, if the investigation could have been carried out with less involvement on the part of solicitors for Anglo's auditors, EY, formerly Ernst and Young.

Senior Counsel, Bernard Condon, put it to him that he had had more involvement with EY's solicitors' A&L Goodbody than with EY.

Mr Condon said he would be suggesting that the investigation was marked by coaching of witnesses from the auditing firm.

Mr Condon said there was contamination of statements.

The two auditors in charge of auditing Anglo between 2002 and 2007, Vincent Bergin and Kieran Kelly, were able to read each other's statements, Mr Condon said.

And he said the investigators failed to conduct a fair investigation.

Mr Condon told the jury he had questioned Mr O'Connell about these issues on two previous occasions. He said he had questioned him during Mr Fitzpatrick's previous trial in 2015, which had failed to conclude, and during the current proceedings in the absence of the jury.

Mr Condon said during the course of the legal proceedings, it became apparent that there were many drafts of the two auditors' witness statements.

Mr O'Connell also gave evidence about sending a request to Anglo in early 2009, requiring them to produce certain documents.

Anglo replied that it would produce documents but qualified its response saying this did not mean it accepted the statement of reasons set out by the ODCE.

He denied there was a lack of candour on his part in a subsequent letter sent to the auditors, also looking for documents relating to Anglo.

This afternoon, Mr O'Connell said the ODCE told EY it did not intend to investigate the adequacy of the audit at Anglo Irish Bank, because he said he believed that the issue was not the excellence or otherwise of the audit but the falsity of the statements made to the auditors.

He denied he was on some sort of crusade.

Mr O'Connell said he and his colleagues were trying to get assistance from EY and were dependent on the firm's voluntary cooperation.

He said they genuinely believed they had no role in investigating the adequacy of the audit. He said if they had had to investigate audit adequacy then the whole process of voluntary cooperation would have been more difficult.