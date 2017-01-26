Gardaí carried out an investigation into the financial affairs of the Tipperary hurling goalkeeper Darren Gleeson after a suspicious transaction was made into his personal bank account in 2013, Nenagh Circuit Court has been told.

Mr Gleeson, of Portroe, Co Tipperary, denies the charges of theft and gaining the money by deceptions.

The 35-year-old was working as a director of a financial services company in Tipperary at the time and Detective Garda Martin Connolly told his trial that two cheques for a total of €32,000, given to him by a man with a pension investment account, had later been lodged in Mr Gleeson's private bank account.

The court was told the cheques came from Timothy Heenan from Borrisokane who was later interviewed by gardaí and produced a document that said the money had been loaned by him to Mr Gleeson at an interest rate of 5%.

The trial was told Mr Gleeson told gardaí when he was questioned that he had a problem with gambling but was in the process of recovery from the problem.

Det Connolly said he had asked Mr Gleeson this question because it was evident from his bank account that he had a problem and was gambling large amounts of money.

Mr Gleeson said he had never used any money that was given to him as investment and all monies that he had borrowed had been repaid.

The trial, which is being held before a jury of eight women and four men, got under way this morning.

Mr Gleeson is a former All-Star goalkeeper who was part of last year's All-Ireland winning Tipperary team.