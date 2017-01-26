The British government will today publish a draft bill on triggering Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.

Triggering Article 50 would begin the process of the UK leaving the bloc.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to get the legislation approved before her March deadline for beginning two years of Brexit talks.

Supreme Court judges on Tuesday ruled against Ms May's government, demanding the prime minister win parliamentary approval before starting formal talks to exit the bloc.

The bill will be debated during its second reading in the House of Commons which is reportedly scheduled for next week.

The legislation, which would give Ms May permission to write to the EU serving notice of Britain's intention to leave, will then be scrutinised by a committee and receive a third reading before MPs vote on whether to approve the bill.

MPs voted in December to stick to the March timetable in return for more information on the government's negotiating demands.

The bill is expected to pass thanks to support from almost all of Ms May's Conservative MPs and from a sizeable chunk of opposition Labour MPs.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) and Liberal Democrats are expected to vote against the bill.

It will then be passed to the upper House of Lords, where it will undergo a similar passage before it can become law.

The upper house could block the bill, but its members would likely face the wrath of the public, who voted by 52% to 48% to leave the EU in the vote on 23 June.

Ms May announced yesterday that she would also publish a "white paper" detailing the government's Brexit plans and open them up to parliamentary scrutiny, but did not give a date for its unveiling.