Minister for Education Richard Bruton will announce details later this morning of how the Government plans to set about expanding the number of apprenticeships and traineeships on offer in Ireland.

Tomorrow will mark the anniversary of the publication of the national skills strategy which set a target of having 50,000 people registered for apprenticeships or traineeships by 2020.

The aim is to address skills deficits in a number of areas of the economy.

Last year there were 3,500 people registered on apprenticeships. A further 2,500 were completing trainee courses.

The vast bulk of apprenticeships are in the traditional 'craft' areas.

The Government plans to create 13 new apprenticeship courses next year, to cater for an additional 1,500 participants.

By 2020 it hopes to have a total of 67 courses on offer and 9,000 apprentices registered.

The Government hopes to double the number of traineeship programmes and participants by 2020.

Today's plan maps out those targets.

Apprenticeships are typically of two to four years in duration and include substantial periods of time in the workplace during which a salary is paid.

Traineeships are shorter in duration, typically between six months and two years.

They are generally aimed at people who are unemployed, and involve a minimum of 30% of time spent on unpaid work placements.