Acting chief executive of Bus Éireann Ray Hernan has told the Oireachtas transport committee that drastic and decisive action is needed to resolve the financial crisis at the company.

Mr Hernan said that to do nothing would result in the company, not just Expressway, going out of business.

He said there was an "immediate risk of insolvency".

He said the company losses in the order of €8 to €9 million last year meant that the company had less than one year of cash reserves remaining.

His appearance before the committee follows yesterday's statement by the Labour Court that it will not be intervening in the current dispute over pay and cost cuts at Bus Éireann.

Unions at the company are to meet tomorrow to decide their next move.

Mr Hernan said that an increase in free travel subventions will not fix the company's problems, and that all staffing structures are being reviewed.

However he promised to safeguard basic pay and protect "the maximum number of viable jobs."

Mr Hernan said that one of the key areas of cost is insurance claims, explaining that the company had seen increased payouts on those claims.

Other costs which have increased include bus hire.

"We are not fit for purpose to meet the demands of our company. It is not just about trying to find savings. We are looking at structures," he added.

When asked by Fine Gael's Peter Fizpatrick if he was targeting staff for cost savings, he said: "We are not looking only at staff."

However he said that staffing makes up 40% of the total costs incurred by the company.

Mr Hernan also said the company would have to look at maintenance times and costs.

"At the moment we do all our maintenance at bus depots during the day. It is no use having buses in garages when they should be out on the road."

'Ratcheting up' of Bus Éireann issue

Separately, during Leaders' Questions in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin asked the Taoiseach about the "events at Bus Éireann that have caused deep concern among the workforce and the travelling public".

He called for a determined effort to address the current issues and challenges.

Mr Martin added that the route licensing system needs to be reviewed and said that decent wages are important in a society.

The Taoiseach responded that this is a matter of policy and commercial reality and it is a matter that is under discussion between management and trade unions.

He said there has been an increase in the subvention but the number of people using the Expressway service has not increased.

Mr Kenny added that "this is a commercial problem and it deserves a commercial response".

Deputy Martin said there has been a "ratcheting up" with the use of language such as insolvency.

Bus Éireann is ignoring a registered employment agreement with its workers, Labour party leader Brendan Howlin claimed.

He accused management of engaging in a public relations doomsday exercise and "allowing a race to the bottom in terms and conditions for bus drivers."

He asked if the Taoiseach supports the current approach of Bus Éireann management and if he supports a sectoral employment agreement.

The Taoiseach said there was a €35 million subvention, an increase of 17% last year.

Deputy Howlin called on the Taoiseach to direct the Minister for Transport and the National Transport Authority to sit down with the company and unions and "bring this charade to an end". Otherwise, there would be another round of industrial unrest, he warned.

The Taoiseach insisted the independent mechanism of the State would have to sort out the difficulties. He said the central issue was the Expressway service which was losing money.