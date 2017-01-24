Sinn Féin has accused the banks of deliberately committing "theft" against customers who were wrongly removed from a tracker mortgage rate.

The party has tabled a private members motion in the Dáil tonight calling for the estimated 15,000 people affected to be given a date for their compensation.

During the debate, the party's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty described the scandal as "calculated".

He said the banks were still trying to minimize what they did and squeeze out of their responsibility.

Mr Doherty told the Dáil that the 15,000 customers affected had done nothing wrong and the Government owed it to those families to stand with them.

Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath said there was a deeper and wider issue about how this had happened, but the priority was to rectify the issue for mortgage holders as soon as possible.

Responding, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said the Government is fully aware of the seriousness of this matter.

He said he wants to have adequate redress and compensation provided to consumers as quickly as possible.

TDs will vote on Sinn Féin's tracker mortgage bill on Thursday.