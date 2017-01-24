A federal appeals court in the US has refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the government there cannot force Microsoft and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States, including in Ireland.

The case concerned Microsoft's objection to a warrant seeking emails from a Dublin server in a drugs case.

By a four-four vote, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan let stand a 14 July decision that was seen as a victory for privacy advocates and for technology companies offering cloud computing and other services worldwide.

Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes wrote in dissent that the decision "has indisputably, and severely, restricted an essential investigative tool used thousands of times a year in important criminal investigations around the country.

"To top this off, the panel majority's decision does not serve any serious, legitimate, or substantial privacy interest."

Peter Carr, a US Department of Justice spokesman, said: "We are reviewing the decision and its multiple dissenting opinions and considering our options."

Microsoft had no immediate comment.

Microsoft was thought to be the first US company to challenge a domestic search warrant seeking data held outside the country.

The case attracted significant attention from technology and media companies concerned that a ruling for the government could jeopardise the privacy of customers, and make them less likely to use cloud services if they thought data could be seized.

In the July decision, Circuit Judge Susan Carney said communications held by US service providers on servers outside the United States were beyond the reach of domestic search warrants issued under a 1986 federal law known as the Stored Communications Act.

The four dissenting judges said that decision could unnecessarily hamstring law enforcement.

Microsoft's position was supported by dozens of technology and media companies including Amazon.com, Apple, CNN, Fox News Network and Verizon Communications, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union and US Chamber of Commerce.

But dissenters said it should not matter where the emails were stored because Microsoft was a US company.

They also said the panel did not properly address the challenges that electronic data storage poses for law enforcement.

"It has substantially burdened the government's legitimate law enforcement efforts; created a road map for the facilitation of criminal activity; and impeded programs to protect the national security of the United States and its allies," Mr Cabranes wrote.