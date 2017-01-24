The UK's highest court will this morning give its decision in one of the most important constitutional cases in British legal history.

The Supreme Court will rule on whether or not Prime Minister Theresa May has the right to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to begin the process of leaving the European Union, or whether she must first obtain the consent of the British parliament.

In November, the British High Court ruled that the prime minister could not start the process of leaving the EU without first getting the consent of parliament.

The case was taken by, among others, businesswoman Gina Miller.

The High Court ruled that the rights British citizens enjoyed due to EU membership had been granted by parliament under the 1972 European Communities Act, and as such, they could only be taken away by parliament.

The ruling drew a furious response from Leave supporters and sections of the pro-Brexit press, with one paper calling the judges "enemies of the people".

The government appealed the decision, and in December a total of 11 judges heard detailed argument from both sides.

Most experts believe the government will lose the appeal, but the prospect of the House of Commons, where a majority of MPs opposed the Leave campaign, blocking Article 50 has receded.

However, if Ms May is forced to seek parliament's approval, MPs could attempt to soften her determination to push for a hard Brexit.

Another intriguing, if somewhat unlikely, outcome could be that the Supreme Court decides that the devolved assemblies of Scotland and Northern Ireland must also give their consent.

Since the Scottish government is opposed to Brexit, and the Northern Assembly is facing elections, this could derail Ms May's end of March timetable.

What does Article 50 say?

"A Member State which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention.

"In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union.

"That agreement shall be negotiated in accordance with Article 218(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. It shall be concluded on behalf of the Union by the Council, acting by a qualified majority, after obtaining the consent of the European Parliament.

"The Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question from the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement or, failing that, two years after the notification referred to in paragraph 2, unless the European Council, in agreement with the Member State concerned, unanimously decides to extend this period."