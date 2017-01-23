Cork property developer Owen O'Callaghan died overnight at Cork University Hospital following a short illness. He was 76.

Originally from Ballincollig in Co Cork, the chartered surveyor set up his own building company in 1969 and was responsible for some of Cork's largest commercial, retail and housing developments over the past 40 years.

These include Opera Lane, Half Moon Street, Mahon Point, Merchant's Quay and North Main Street shopping centres as well as Dublin's Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, and Athlone's Golden Island development.

In 2012, the Mahon Tribunal of Inquiry found he had made payments to lobbyist Frank Dunlop to gather support of politicians for the rezoning of land at Quarryvale in west Dublin, the site on which the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre was built.

Mr O'Callaghan utterly rejected these findings, but the finding of corruption was upheld by the High Court in 2013.

An appeal against the High Court ruling is scheduled for June in the Court of Appeal.

Mr O'Callaghan was one of the few developers to survive the property crash.

His firm, O'Callaghan Properties, is currently awaiting planning permission for a major office development on Albert Quay.

In recent times, he was very vocal in his opposition to proposals to amalgamate both Cork city and county councils, believing the city would be best served with a boundary extension.

Lord Mayor of Cork Des Cahill was among the first to lead tributes to the Cork man today, describing him as a "visionary" and a man who contributed so much to the life of his native city.

Fellow Cork developer Michael O'Flynn said he was saddened by the sudden death of his friend and colleague of many years.

He said Mr O'Callaghan was a man ahead of his time, and an absolute gentleman to know. Even though they were often in competition, it never cut across their friendship, he added.

Mr O'Callaghan is survived by his wife Sheelagh, son Brian and daughter Zelda.

He is predeceased by his youngest daughter, Hazel, who died in an accident in 2002.