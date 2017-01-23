Central Bank Director of Policy and Risk Gerry Cross has told an event organised by Asia Matters and Financial Services Ireland that a number of financial firms have approached the Central Bank for authorisation in Ireland.

Noting that the bank has received "a material number of enquiries that are Brexit related", Mr Cross said the Central Bank is getting "a sense that firms are moving from a long list of potential locations to a short list; with a number of these focusing specifically on Ireland".

One of the expectations the Central Bank has is that any business or line of business "will be run from Ireland" and have a "substantive presence here".

The Central Bank is also recruiting more staff next year to deal with the number of firms applying for authorisation to operate in Ireland.

At the moment the Central Bank regulates approximately 10,000 financial services providers and undertakes a large number of new authorisations each year.

Minister of State for Financial Services Eoghan Murphy earlier said that a large amount of work has been done in order to attract banks and financial services to Ireland post Brexit.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Murphy said there is a huge amount of interest in relocating to Ireland after the UK leaves the European Union, because Ireland will be a gateway to the EU.

Mr Murphy said he did not expect companies to simply move wholesale from London to Ireland, but he believed there could be a partial move to cities in Ireland, to allow companies to gain access to the single market.

The Brexit process would be a long one, he said, adding that the current lack of housing in Ireland does not flag as a major concern with companies who might be considering relocating.

The Government had to be mindful of its relationship both with the UK and the EU and be careful how it straddled those concerns, he added.