International courier company DPD Ireland will officially open its newly-expanded facility at Athlone today.

Two-hundred new jobs were promised over a year ago and 100 of these were filled last year.

The company says the remaining 100 posts will be filled by the end of this year.

DPD Ireland currently employs 1,000 people.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the company's expansion "is testament to the growth and confidence in our economy".