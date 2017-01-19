Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks will become larger in scale, harder to stop and more frequent in 2017, according to the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Prediction 2017 report from Deloitte.

The report claims there will be 10m such attacks in total during the year.

DDoS attacks involve the external facing servers of the target organisation being bombarded with massive amounts of junk internet traffic, which overwhelm and render the server useless.

Last year a number of DDoS attacks took high profile websites, including those of Government departments and other large companies here, offline.

Deloitte predicts the attacks will be faster, with on average one terabit per second attack each month - where an attack of a gigabit in scale is enough to take many organisations offline.

The organisation says the increased number and ferocity of the attacks will be caused by an increased base of insecure Internet of Things devices, the online availability of the technology behind such attacks and the availability of ever higher bandwidth speeds.

The report also predicts that by 2022, the number of fatalities caused by road traffic accidents in the US will have fallen by 6,000 or 16%, driven in the most part by the increased use of self-driving technologies like emergency braking.

On ultra-high speed 5G mobile connectivity, Deloitte thinks tangible steps will take place this year towards the launch of the technology, through the availability of networks supporting it, the development of standards and the commencement of trials by a few dozen operators around the world.

In the meantime, it says Long Term Evolution Advanced (LTE-A) and LTE-Advanced Pro (LTE-A-Pro) will provide maximum download speeds of up to 3Gbit/s, with real world speeds being 10-20% of the maximum.

300 million smartphones, or over a fifth of the total sold this year, will have on board machine learning software or artificial intelligence capabilities, the study says.

They will allow smartphones to perform machine learning tasks even when not connected to a network, enhance applications including indoor navigation, image classification, augmented reality, speech recognition and language translation.

Deloitte also predicts that fewer than 165 million tablets will be sold this year, down by about 10% from the 182 million units sold in 2016.

This suggests that we have passed the peak demand for these devices it says, with the growing size of smartphones and lighter laptops contributing to the decline.

It also argues that there is no compelling case for tablets over other devices.

The report predicts that vinyl will continue its remarkable resurgence, and that this audio format may generate around $1 billion globally in revenues for the first time this millennium.

Use of fingerprint reader-equipped devices will reach one billion for the first time, the report says and they will be used on average 30 times a day, the main purpose being to unlock the device.

While fingerprint is the leading biometric technology in use right now, billions of smartphone and tablets are expected to be capable of processing and collecting multiple types of biometric inputs, including face recognition, voice patter and iris scan this year.