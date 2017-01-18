UK Brexit Secretary David Davis has said Britain has received some positive responses from Brussels overnight on Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

Mr Davis also said Britain may not have fully freed itself from all European Union rules until 2021.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Davis also said Britain will seek a customs deal that is as frictionless as possible.

Ms May will take questions from MPs today over the plans she outlined yesterday in which she confirmed Britain will quit the single market.

She also warned she will walk away from EU exit talks rather than accept a "punitive" deal.

Mr Davis said Britain was not going to take "punishment" from the rest of the EU.

He also said Britain was "very determined' to agree a divorce deal with Brussels and a new trading relationship within the two-year negotiating process set out by Article 50 of the EU treaties.

At the end of two years, we will have our deals, what may take a little longer is implementation."

One of the first stages of the negotiation, which Ms May has promised to begin by April, will be to sign the EU up to the UK's proposed timetable, he said.

A German MEP and member of Angela Merkel's CDU party, meanwhile, has said that it is now clear that Brexit means a "hard Brexit".

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, David McAllister said the other 27 member states have more clarity about what to expect from the UK government but would now have to wait until the end of March until Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is triggered and the negotiating process begins.

He said, however, that the UK will remain neighbours, friends and partners, including in NATO, and both sides are interested in getting a fair trade deal done.

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams reiterated calls for Northern Ireland to be given a special designated status in the EU during Brexit negotiations.

Mr Adams said the Taoiseach needed to argue for special status, and for the vote of the people of the North – who voted by a majority to stay in the EU - to be upheld.

He told Morning Ireland that there had to be an ongoing strategic engagement between the British and Irish Governments to ensure Britain fulfills its obligations under the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Adams added that he believed the Irish Government acts as a junior partner to the British government and needed to remember it is an equal co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.

Minister of State for European Affairs Dara Murphy refuted Mr Adams' claim.

Mr Murphy said that no one has been more of a champion for Northern Ireland issues than the Taoiseach who, he stressed, called for an all-island forum on Brexit to take place.

A former customs post in Jonesborough, Co Armagh, on the northern side of the border

He welcomed that maintaining the common travel area had been highlighted by Ms May as one of her areas of concern.

However, he said, details of future trade deals remain very unclear which was worrying from an Irish point of view.

UK thinking must not be 'detachment from reality' - Maltese PM

Elsewhere, the Maltese Prime Minister has told the European Parliament that any deal struck with the UK would have to be inferior to EU membership.

Joseph Muscat told MEPs in Strasbourg that the remaining EU states are committed to striking a "fair deal" with the UK, but any final deal will "necessarily need to be inferior to membership".

He said thinking otherwise would be a "detachment from reality".

Malta currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

Mr Muscat told MEPs that there is "unequivocal unity" among EU states to preserve the indivisibility of the four freedoms of goods, services, capital and people.

The Maltese leader also added that he would like to see the European Parliament involved "as much as possible" in the Brexit talks once under way.

There was only a brief mention of Brexit from EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who said he welcomed Ms May's speech yesterday.

Addressing MEPs, he said "a speech alone cannot trigger negotiations" - which will only take place once Article 50 is formally activated.

He said that the EU executive will do everything to ensure the talks "yield good results".

Mr Junker focused on the situation facing migrants, calling for reform of the Dublin Regulation within six months.

Conservative MEP Syed Kamall told MEPs he hoped the Maltese presidency would take the EU in a new direction.

Former Belgian prime minister and MEP Guy Verhofstadt said US President-elect Trump's comments on the EU breaking up should be a 'wake up call' to reform as soon as possible.