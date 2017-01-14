The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has warned that the bloc must be aware of the risk to financial stability during what are expected to be very tough talks with Britain.

Earlier, the Guardian newspaper reported that the negotiator, Michel Barnier, had told colleagues the EU would have to strike a "special" deal with Britain's hugely important finance sector to keep credit flowing in Europe.

However, in a tweeted message, Mr Barnier said he had not been talking about an arrangement with the City of London, one of the world's most important financial markets.

"When asked on equivalence I said: EU would need special vigilance on financial stability risk, not special deal to access the City," he said in the message.

A European Commission spokesman said: "The minutes referred to in the article do not correctly reflect what Mr Barnier said."

British and especially international finance houses currently have full access to the European Union's single market by virtue of being based in Britain as a member state.

EU banks enjoy reciprocal rights and the key question is whether this mutual access will continue after Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has appeared to put the stress on regaining full control over immigration, at the expense of the freedom of movement which the EU regards as one of its core achievements.

Ms May insists she will do her best to ensure full access for British-based banks but Brussels has repeatedly made clear it will not allow London to cherry-pick what it wants in its future relationship with the EU.

Mr Barnier has taken a hard line on the negotiations for Brexit and has a reputation in the City of London to match from his time as EU Internal Market and Services Commissioner in 2010-14.

Bank of England chief Mark Carney warned earlier this week that Europe also had much to lose if no deal was reached, given how important London was as a financial market for European companies and governments.

There were "greater financial stability risks on the continent in the short term, for the transition, than there are for the UK," Mr Carney said.

Meanwhile, an influential group of MPs has called on the British prime minister to publish by mid-February her plans for leaving the European Union.

The cross-party Brexit committee called for a policy document clarifying the government's "broad aims", including whether Britain should stay in the single market and customs union, to allow proper scrutiny before exit talks start.

Ms May has promised to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which sets out a two-year timeframe for exit negotiations, by the end of March.

"We're not asking the government to give away its red lines or negotiating fallback positions, but we do want clarity on its broad aims given the significance and complexity of the negotiating task," said committee chairman Hilary Benn.

Ministers have said they want to agree both the terms of Britain's departure and a new trade relationship with the EU within the two-year timeframe, but European leaders have warned this will be tough.

Echoing calls by many business leaders, the committee said it would be wise to prepare for a transition deal in the event that a new trade agreement was not ready.

"The government should seek appropriate transitional arrangements in the interests of business," both in Britain and the EU, said Mr Benn, an opposition Labour MP.

The committee said the government should seek continued access to EU markets in financial services, for the benefit of both sides, and warned against a return to tariffs in other sectors.

It also called for a commitment that British politicians - most of whom opposed leaving the EU in the June referendum - will have a vote on the final deal.

Ms May has said that giving a "running commentary" on her plans could harm Britain's negotiating position, but has promised more details in a major speech on Tuesday.