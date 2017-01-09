British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has told RTÉ News he does not accept Britain’s handling of Brexit negotiations is being badly managed.

Speaking to Six One News, Mr Hammond said they are preparing for negotiations that will start after Article 50 is activated later in the spring.

"Just because we have not laid out as much information as our negotiating counterparts would perhaps like us to have done doesn't say anything of the sort," he said.

He said the British government has been very clear it wants the UK to be able to control its own borders, make its own laws and define its own destiny but also to have a vibrant partnership and free trading relationship with the EU that is good for both sides.

Mr Hammond said that no decision has been made about which structures would best support their aspirations, such as whether Britain would be a part of the customs union or single market.

"We think it's much better to start with the objectives - what we want to achieve at the end, recognise that there are political red lines on both sides and then look at how best we can structure a solution which delivers those objectives within the political red lines that both sides face."

Mr Hammond also met with Minister for Finance Michael Noonan earlier.

"Chancellor Hammond and I engaged constructively on Ireland's enduring relationship with the UK and on the many areas of common interest that our two countries share," Mr Noonan said.

"We will continue to keep in regular contact throughout the coming year and beyond."

Also speaking on the Six One News, Mr Noonan said that the UK and EU are taking up Brexit negotiating positions and it is too soon, at this point, to "call the issues".

Mr Noonan said that a compromise will have to be arrived at that suits both sides and said he would be surprised if it is "fixed by 2019".

He said if Brexit solely related to the economy, it would be possible to negotiate a settlement, but he believes there are major difficulties with political considerations.

"I don't think the UK are going to get what they are looking for," he said.

"It's a question of a negotiation where a compromise is arrived at which suits both sides, but it's not going to be anyone getting what they are looking for.

"And at the end of the day, it is the UK that has decided to leave the European Union, so the ball is in their court initially."

In a statement issued this evening, Mr Hammond said "the unique relationship between Ireland and the UK has never been more important or as complex.

"Trade between our two countries benefits each nation enormously and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, so it is in everyone's interest to build upon our strong ties."



